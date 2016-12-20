Gujarat Industries Power rises 4% on PPA agreement for 25 years

Dec 20, 2016, 12.56 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Industries Power rises 4% on PPA agreement for 25 years

Gujarat Industries Power Company shares climbed 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday after signing power purchase agreement for 25 years with Gujarat-based company.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Gujarat Industries Power Company shares climbed 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday after signing power purchase agreement for 25 years with Gujarat-based company.

"... has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for a period of twenty five years with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the entire 26 MW (13 x 2 MW) wind farm capacity of the Rojmal Wind farm," the company said in its filing.

Recently, Gujarat Industries also signed power purchase agreement with same company for 23.1 MW (2.1 MW x 11 WEGs) wind power project at Kuchhdi site in Porbandar.

At 12:44 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 100.25, up Rs 2.25, or 2.30 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

Tags  Gujarat Industries Power Co. Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

