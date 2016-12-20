Gujarat Industries Power rises 4% on PPA agreement for 25 years

Dec 20, 2016, 12.56 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gujarat Industries Power Company shares climbed 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday after signing power purchase agreement for 25 years with Gujarat-based company.
"... has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for a period of twenty five years with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the entire 26 MW (13 x 2 MW) wind farm capacity of the Rojmal Wind farm," the company said in its filing.
Recently, Gujarat Industries also signed power purchase agreement with same company for 23.1 MW (2.1 MW x 11 WEGs) wind power project at Kuchhdi site in Porbandar.
At 12:44 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 100.25, up Rs 2.25, or 2.30 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.
