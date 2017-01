Godrej Properties sells 300 flats at Pune project; shares up 3%

Shares of Godrej Properties rose more than 3 percent intraday Wednesday as it has sold over 300 apartments at its recently launched project Godrej Green.“Within two months of launch of its project Godrej Green in Pune, the company sold over 300 apartments, which represent 75 percent of total 400 apartments that were opened for sale,” the company said in press release.Godrej Green, is a part of a larger 31 acre residential developments at Undri, is spread across 10 acres.The project offers 2BHK and 3BHK apartments with carpet areas ranging from 52.3 square meter to 82.5 square meter.Pirojsha Godrej, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties said, “We are thrilled with the customer response to Godrej Green. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver our customers an outstanding and innovative project.”At 09:50 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 325.10, up Rs 3.40, or 1.06 percent.Posted by Rakesh Patil