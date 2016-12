Share price of Goa Carbon gained nearly 7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of commencement of operations at its plant located at Bilaspur.The company's plant located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh has commenced the operations from December 27, 2016.The said plant has been temporary shut from December 3, 2016.The Bilaspur plant had produced 2208.6 MT of calcined petrolium coke of Rs 3,92,89,548 crore, while it sold 2735.55 MT of calcined petrolium coke of Rs 6,38,15,772 crore in the month of November 2016.At 09:54 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 106.60, up Rs 3.80, or 3.70 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil