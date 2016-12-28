Dec 28, 2016, 11.44 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has resumed its operation and commenced its commercial production, with a production capacity of 80,000 bulk litre per day, on December 02, 2016 after removing all the technical bottlenecks at its unit situated at Vaishali district, Bihar.
Globus Spirits resumes production in Bihar unit; shares up 5%
