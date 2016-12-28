Globus Spirits resumes production in Bihar unit; shares up 5%

Dec 28, 2016, 11.44 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of  Globus Spirits gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has started its commercial production in its Bihar plant.

The company has resumed its operation and commenced its commercial production, with a production capacity of 80,000 bulk litre per day, on December 02, 2016 after removing all the technical bottlenecks at its unit situated at Vaishali district, Bihar.

The company has also intimated the same to the Department of industry, Government of Bihar.

At 11:24 hrs Globus Spirits was quoting at Rs 86.05, up Rs 2.70, or 3.24 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

Tags  Globus Spirits production Bihar Vaishali Government of Bihar

