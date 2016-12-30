GE Power gains 7% on contract win of Rs 271 cr from BHEL

The company has been awarded a contract by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to supply components and services for the supercritical steam generator island packages for 2x800 MW coal-based Uppur thermal power project and 1x800MW coal-based North Chennai supercritical thermal power project stage-III.
Dec 30, 2016, 11.29 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GE Power gains 7% on contract win of Rs 271 cr from BHEL

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  GE Power India advanced more than 7 percent intraday Friday on contract win from BHEL worth Rs 271.1 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to supply components and services for the supercritical steam generator island packages for 2x800 MW coal-based Uppur thermal power project and 1x800MW coal-based North Chennai supercritical thermal power project stage-III.

Both the above thermal power projects are located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

"GE Power India will partner with BHEL to supply identified pressure parts of the boilers. It will also provide BHEL with technical advisors during the erection and commissioning of the units related to Boiler," as per BSE release."

"Key components for both the projects will be manufactured in GE’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Durgapur, West Bengal," it added.

At 11:07 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 477.85, up Rs 26, or 5.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  GE Power India Bharat Heavy Electricals Uppur thermal power project North Chennai supercritical thermal power project Tamil Nadu

