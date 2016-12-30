Dec 30, 2016, 11.29 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has been awarded a contract by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to supply components and services for the supercritical steam generator island packages for 2x800 MW coal-based Uppur thermal power project and 1x800MW coal-based North Chennai supercritical thermal power project stage-III.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
GE Power gains 7% on contract win of Rs 271 cr from BHEL
The company has been awarded a contract by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to supply components and services for the supercritical steam generator island packages for 2x800 MW coal-based Uppur thermal power project and 1x800MW coal-based North Chennai supercritical thermal power project stage-III.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.