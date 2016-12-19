Gayatri Projects gains 3%, to consider stock split on Dec 26

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve the sub-division of the equity shares of Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.
Dec 19, 2016, 09.29 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gayatri Projects gains 3%, to consider stock split on Dec 26

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve the sub-division of the equity shares of Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.

Gayatri Projects gains 3%, to consider stock split on Dec 26

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve the sub-division of the equity shares of Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Gayatri Projects gained 3 percent intraday Monday as it is going to consider sub-division of its equity shares.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve the sub-division of the equity shares of Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share.

The company will also consider the alteration of memorandum and articles of association of the company to reflect the same in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 10 crore in the quarter ended September 2016 against Rs 6.75 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

At 09:24 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 612.15, up Rs 12.30, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
