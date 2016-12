On December 27, 2016 Ashoka Pte Limited sold 1,77,247 shares of ICRA at Rs 3,875.02 on the NSE.However, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds bought 1,57,700 shares at Rs 3,875.On Tuesday, ICRA ended at Rs 3,951.80, down Rs 2.80, or 0.07 percent on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,550 and 52-week low Rs 3,470 on 26 May, 2016 and 22 March, 2016, respectively.