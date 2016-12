On December 20, 2016 Bioscope Cinemas Private Limited bought 1,41,71,245 shares of Siti Networks at Rs 36.90 on the BSE.However, Essel Media Ventures Limited sold 1,41,71,245 shares at Rs 36.90.On Tuesday, Siti Networks ended at Rs 37.90, up Rs 0.65, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 41.70 and 52-week low Rs 30.90 on 05 January, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.