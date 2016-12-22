Dec 22, 2016, 09.39 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve sale of 1,95,12,997 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Empee Hotels (unlisted entity).
Empee Distilleries rises 6%, to sell stake in Empee Hotels
