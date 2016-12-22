Empee Distilleries rises 6%, to sell stake in Empee Hotels

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve sale of 1,95,12,997 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Empee Hotels (unlisted entity).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 22, 2016, 09.39 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Empee Distilleries rises 6%, to sell stake in Empee Hotels

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve sale of 1,95,12,997 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Empee Hotels (unlisted entity).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Empee Distilleries rises 6%, to sell stake in Empee Hotels

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve sale of 1,95,12,997 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Empee Hotels (unlisted entity).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Empee Distilleries advanced 6 percent intraday Thursday as it is going to consider sale of its stake in Empee Hotels.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 26, to consider and approve sale of 1,95,12,997 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company in Empee Hotels (unlisted entity).

The board will also consider to amend/ratify/ modify certain clauses in the EGM notice/explanatory statement dated October 27, 2016 to allot 9,39,727 equity share warrants to EW India Special Assets Fund Pte and 2,27,133 equity share warrants to Edelcap Securities at Rs 64.54 per warrant on preferential basis.

At 09:27 hrs Empee Distilleries was quoting at Rs 54.95, up Rs 1.60, or 3.00 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Empee Distilleries
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Empee Distilleries rises 6%, to sell stake in Empee Hotels

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login