On December 30, 2016 Dynasty Acquisition (FDI) Ltd sold 3,775,089 shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company at Rs 975 per share on the NSE. However, Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund bought 2,787,813 shares of Cholamandalam Investment at Rs 975 per share on the NSE.Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company closed at Rs 945.35, down Rs 36.80, or 3.75 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,243.90 and 52-week low Rs 604.45 on 06 October, 2016 and 20 January, 2016, respectively.