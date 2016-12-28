Dec 28, 2016, 12.38 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A meeting of buyback committee of board of directors of the company will be held on January 03, 2017 to approve the final terms and conditions of buyback of equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Dhanuka Agritech gains 3%, buyback committee meeting on Jan 03
