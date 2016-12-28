Dhanuka Agritech gains 3%, buyback committee meeting on Jan 03

A meeting of buyback committee of board of directors of the company will be held on January 03, 2017 to approve the final terms and conditions of buyback of equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Dec 28, 2016, 12.38 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanuka Agritech gains 3%, buyback committee meeting on Jan 03

A meeting of buyback committee of board of directors of the company will be held on January 03, 2017 to approve the final terms and conditions of buyback of equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders' approval.

Dhanuka Agritech gains 3%, buyback committee meeting on Jan 03

A meeting of buyback committee of board of directors of the company will be held on January 03, 2017 to approve the final terms and conditions of buyback of equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Dhanuka Agritech gained 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as the company's buyback committee meeting to be held on January 03, 2017.

A meeting of buyback committee of board of directors of the company will be held on January 03, 2017 to approve the final terms and conditions of buyback of equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders’ approval.

The outcome of the Postal Ballot being conducted, to seek such Shareholders’ approval, will also be announced on January 02, 2017.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed with effect from December 28, 2016, to January 05, 2017.

At 12:31 hrs Dhanuka Agritech was quoting at Rs 732.90, up Rs 14.80, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Dhanuka Agritech gains 3%, buyback committee meeting on Jan 03

