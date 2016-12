Datamatics Global up 10% as Insync Capital buys stake in Co

Shares of Datamatics Global Services touched 52-week high of Rs 124.70, rising more than 10 percent intraday Wednesday as Insync Capital has bought stake in the company.Insync Capital, wherein ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a partner, has bought 2,95,153 shares (representing 0.5 percent of paid up equity capital) at Rs 102.08 apiece on the BSE, while it sold 153 shares at Rs 113.10 on December 20.Meanwhile, one of the promoter of Datamatics Global Amrita Vidur Bhogilal has sold 5,00,000 shares at Rs 102.08.Amrita Vidur Bhogilal held 11,79,143 equity shares (or 2 percent stake) as on September 2016, as per BSE shareholding pattern.At 09:31 hrs Datamatics Global Services was quoting at Rs 122.20, up Rs 9.00, or 7.95 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil