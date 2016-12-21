Dec 21, 2016, 04.08 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Insync Capital, wherein Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a partner, has bought 2,95,153 shares at Rs 102.08 in the company, while it sold 153 shares at Rs 113.10 on December 20.
Datamatics Global up 10% as Insync Capital buys stake in Co
