Dec 28, 2016, 11.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company's board meeting will be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for raising funds through issue of securities and to increase authorised capital of the company.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Cupid rises 7%, to consider fund raising on January 5
The company's board meeting will be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for raising funds through issue of securities and to increase authorised capital of the company.