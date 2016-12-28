Cupid rises 7%, to consider fund raising on January 5

The company's board meeting will be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for raising funds through issue of securities and to increase authorised capital of the company.
Dec 28, 2016, 11.41 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of Cupid rose more than 8 percent intraday Wednesday as it is going to raise funds via issue of securities.

The company's board meeting will be held on January 05, 2017, to consider the proposal for raising funds through issue of securities and to increase authorised capital of the company.

The company is calling for an extraordinary general meeting for obtaining the shareholders' approval for the above matters.

The company may consider such other incidental or ancillary issue which may be required in this regard.

At 11:16 hrs Cupid was quoting at Rs 309, up Rs 18.65, or 6.42 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

