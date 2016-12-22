Copthall Mauritius sells 64.98 lakh shares of PTC India Fin

Dec 22, 2016, 08.23 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On December 21, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 64,98,000 shares of PTC India Financial Services at Rs 37.75 on the BSE.

However, New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 64,98,000 shares at Rs 37.75.

On Wednesday, PTC India Financial Services ended at Rs 38.10, up Rs 0.55, or 1.46 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 42.80 and 52-week low Rs 29.75 on 10 November, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.
Tags  PTC India Financial Services Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund

