Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
PayTm faces service outage
Home »
News »
Buzzing Stocks
Dec 22, 2016, 08.23 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
On December 21, 2016 New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 64,98,000 shares of PTC India Financial Services at Rs 37.75.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Copthall Mauritius sells 64.98 lakh shares of PTC India Fin
On December 21, 2016 New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 64,98,000 shares of PTC India Financial Services at Rs 37.75.
On December 21, 2016 New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 64,98,000 shares of PTC India Financial Services at Rs 37.75.
Post Your Comments
Share Cancel
Share Cancel
Total income from operations also fell to Rs 335.0
See all
Get started using your favorite social network
Login using moneycontrol ID
Need help logging in? Reset password.
Simply sign up using this short form
* mandatory
Username should be atleast 4 character
Password should be 8 or more characters, atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter
Alert