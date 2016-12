Copthall Mauritius sells 57.7 lakh shares of PTC India

On December 16, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 5,771,106 shares of PTC India at Rs 75.30 per share on the BSE. However, HSBC Global Investment Fundsasia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies bought 5,771,106 shares at Rs 75.30 per share on the BSE.PTC India was quoting at Rs 76.05, up Rs 1.15, or 1.54 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 87.90 and 52-week low Rs 62.00 on 08 September, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.