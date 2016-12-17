Dec 17, 2016, 11.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HSBC Global Investment Fundsasia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies bought 5,771,106 shares at Rs 75.30 per share on the BSE.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Copthall Mauritius sells 57.7 lakh shares of PTC India
HSBC Global Investment Fundsasia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies bought 5,771,106 shares at Rs 75.30 per share on the BSE.
PTC India aims to infuse Rs 600 crore as equity in
PTC India Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Ved Jain,
The government, through its nominated agency Solar
Aashish Tater of fortunewizard.com is of the view