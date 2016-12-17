Copthall Mauritius sells 34.5 lakh shares of KEI Industries

Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 3,451,330 shares of KEI Industries at Rs 120.35 per share on the BSE.
Dec 17, 2016, 11.07 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copthall Mauritius sells 34.5 lakh shares of KEI Industries

Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 3,451,330 shares of KEI Industries at Rs 120.35 per share on the BSE.

On December 16, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 3,451,330 shares of KEI Industries at Rs 120.35 per share on the BSE. However, HSBC Global Investment Fundsasia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies bought 3,451,330 shares at Rs 120.35 per share on gthe BSE.

KEI Industries closed at Rs 125.45, up Rs 5.85, or 4.89 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 139.50 and 52-week low Rs 90.30 on 10 November, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.
Tags  Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited HSBC Global Investment Fundsasia Ex Japan Equity Smaller Companies KEI Industries

