On December 19, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 23,74,000 shares of Shemaroo Entertainment at Rs 398.25 on the BSE.However, New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 23,74,000 shares at Rs 398.25.On Monday, Shemaroo Entertainment ended at Rs 400, up Rs 11.95, or 3.08 percent on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 422 and 52-week low Rs 240.40 on 01 December, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.