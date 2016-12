On December 23, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 3,164,000 shares of Cox & Kings at Rs 172.18 per share on the BSE. However, New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 3,164,000 shares at Rs 172.18 per share on the BSE.Cox & Kings closed at Rs 174.50, up Rs 2.65, or 1.54 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 256.45 and 52-week low Rs 140.50 on 06 January, 2016 and 17 February, 2016, respectively.