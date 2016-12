Copthall Mauritius buys 32.25 lakh shares of JBF Industries

On December 21, 2016 Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited sold 32,25,000 shares of JBF Industries at Rs 209.75 on the BSE.However, New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund bought 32,25,000 shares at Rs 209.75.On Wednesday, JBF Industries ended at Rs 220.80, up Rs 12.95, or 6.23 percent on the BSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.10 and 52-week low Rs 150.10 on 18 October, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.