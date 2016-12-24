Coltrane Corporation sells 4.7 lakh shares of Zuari Agro
Coltrane Corporation Limited sold 479,750 shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals at Rs 226.50 per share on the BSE.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Coltrane Corporation sells 4.7 lakh shares of Zuari Agro
Coltrane Corporation Limited sold 479,750 shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals at Rs 226.50 per share on the BSE.
On December 23, 2016 Coltrane Corporation Limited sold 479,750 shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals at Rs 226.50 per share on the BSE. However, Globalware Trading And Holdings Limited bought 479,750 shares at Rs 226.50 per share on the BSE.
Zuari Agro Chemicals closed at Rs 236.55, up Rs 7.50, or 3.27 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 263.30 and 52-week low Rs 118.20 on 19 October, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.