Cipla shares gain 4% on UK MHRA nod for generic asthma drug

Pharma company Cipla shares gained more than 4 percent intraday Friday after its flagship product Sereflo has received final approval from the UK health regulator.

"Cipla has yielded a final approval for its lead MDI product Fluticasone + Salmeterol (Sereflo) from UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for its partner in the UK," the Mumbai-based healthcare company said in its filing.

Sereflo, 25 mcg/125 mcg & 25 mcg/250 mcg are generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide inhalers and are indicated for asthma treatment.

Seretide Inhaler had UK sales of approximately USD 278 million for the 12 month period ending June 2016, according to IMS Health.

Cipla said the drug would be launched in the UK through a partner in the coming weeks.

At 15:00 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 582.50, up Rs 22.30, or 3.98 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar