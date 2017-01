Chartered Logistics up 5% on contract win of Rs 36 cr from Gail

Share price of Chartered Logistics added 5.6 percent intraday Monday as it has bagged contract worth Rs 36.15 cr from Gas Authority of lndia (GAIL).The company has bagged a two year prestigious contract worth Rs 36.15 crore from Gas Authority of lndia for the transport of polymer from GAlLs petrochemical complex to different parts of the company.Chartered Logistics is a leading player in the logistics segment having a pan lndia presence with a fleet of 1000 trucks.At 12:00 hrs Chartered Logistics was quoting at Rs 22.15, up Rs 0.85, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil