Jan 02, 2017, 01.36 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has bagged a two year prestigious contract worth Rs 36.15 crore from Gas Authority of lndia for the transport of polymer from GAlLs petrochemical complex to different parts of the company.
Chartered Logistics up 5% on contract win of Rs 36 cr from Gail
