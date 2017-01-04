Celebrity Fashions gains 20%, to issue shares to promoters

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 06, 2017, to consider and approve the issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/ directors
Jan 04, 2017, 11.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Celebrity Fashions gains 20%, to issue shares to promoters

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 06, 2017, to consider and approve the issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/ directors

Celebrity Fashions gains 20%, to issue shares to promoters

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 06, 2017, to consider and approve the issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/ directors

Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of  Celebrity Fashions locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday as it is going to consider issue of equity shares and convertible warrants to promoters.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 06, 2017, to consider and approve the issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/ directors.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the company and their immediate relatives from January 04, 2017 to January 08, 2017.

At 11:17 hrs Celebrity Fashions was quoting at Rs 10.68, up Rs 1.78, or 20 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 98,084 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Celebrity Fashions
Celebrity Fashions gains 20%, to issue shares to promoters

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.