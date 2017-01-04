Jan 04, 2017, 11.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 06, 2017, to consider and approve the issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/ directors
Celebrity Fashions gains 20%, to issue shares to promoters
