Camlin Fine Sciences gains 4%, to acquire 51% in Chinese company

Moneycontrol Bureau
Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences
gained 4.2 percent intraday Monday as it is going to acquire 51 percent in stake in Chinese entity.
"The company has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in Ningbo Wanglong Flavors & Fragrances," as per company release.
"The cost of proposed acquisition will be disclosed after the completion of the transaction," it added.
The above acquisition is subject to RBI approval and will get completed on or before June 30, 2017.
Ningbo Wanglong Flavors & Fragrances has been incorporated on November 20, 2015 and is a part of proposed joint venture with Wanglong Group Company.
Ningbo has engaged in research, development and manufacture of flavours and fragrances products; import and export of goods and technologies.
At 09:31 hrs Camlin Fine Sciences was quoting at Rs 101.05, up Rs 2.15, or 2.17 percent on the BSE.