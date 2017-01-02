Jan 02, 2017, 10.16 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has entered into an agreement for sale of MIDC land & building and some specific utility machineries of Ranjangaon unit situated at Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra, at an aggregate value of Rs 174.45 crore on December 31, 2016.
Bombay Dyeing rises 5%, to sell its properties at Mumbai, Pune
Bombay Dyeing has entered into an agreement for sa
According to statement, it has also inked an agree
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has informed
