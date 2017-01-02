Bombay Dyeing rises 5%, to sell its properties at Mumbai, Pune

Jan 02, 2017, 10.16 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company gained 5.6 percent intraday Monday as it has approved to sale its properties situated at Pune and Mumbai.

The company has entered into an agreement for sale of MIDC land & building and some specific utility machineries of Ranjangaon unit situated at Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra, at an aggregate value of Rs 174.45 crore on December 31, 2016.

The sale agreement includes, a company owned flat at Beach Towers, Prabhadevi, Mumbai at a value of Rs 9.4 crore.

At 09:32 hrs Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company was quoting at Rs 48.70, up Rs 1.45, or 3.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
