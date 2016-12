BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells 4.19 lakh shares of Quick Heal Tech

On December 22, 2016 BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4,19,517 shares of Quick Heal Technologies at Rs 260.45 on the BSE.However, HSBC Global Investment FU NDS Mauritius Ltd bought 4,19,517 shares at Rs 260.45.On Thursday, Quick Heal Technologies ended at Rs 254.45, down Rs 8.55, or 3.25 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 329.95 and 52-week low Rs 180 on 18 February, 2016 and 29 February, 2016, respectively.