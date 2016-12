Share price of Bharat Financial Inclusion rose 5.6 percent intraday Wednesday on acquisition of stake by Morgan Stanley in the company.Morgan Stanley has acquired 1.1 percent stake in the company via open market purchase on December 23.Post the above acquisition, total holding by Morgan Stanley in the company has increased to 7.86 percent as on December 23.At 09:53 hrs Bharat Financial Inclusion was quoting at Rs 542.30, up Rs 23.35, or 4.50 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil