BGR Energy shares gain 8% on two orders in water treatment biz

BGR Energy shares rallied more than 8 percent intraday Wednesday after the company has entered into large size water treatment business with two contracts.

The Chennai-based engineering and construction company has received two contracts for water treatment valuing Rs 650 crore.

The first contract worth Rs 209.50 crore is for water treatment plant package for 3 units of 800 MW each of APPDCL, Krishnapatnam stage 1 and 2 at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

The aggregate treatment capacity of these plants is more than 55 million litres per day and these units will be completed over 23 months. The company will also carry out operation and maintenance of these units for a period of 12 months.

At 15:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 125.30, up Rs 7.70, or 6.55 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar