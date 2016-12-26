Balmer Lawrie sinks 13%, stock trades ex-bonus

Dec 26, 2016, 03.00 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Balmer Lawrie and Company shares fell nearly 13 percent intraday after the stock adjusted for bonus issue.

The company, on November 10, had approved issuance of bonus shares in the proportion to be issued three new equity bonus shares for every one existing equity share held by shareholders on the record date .

It has fixed December 27 as the record date for the purpose of issue of bonus shares.
 
At 14:51 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 242.05, down Rs 20.75, or 7.90 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Tags  Balmer Lawrie and Company bonus

