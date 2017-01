Bajaj Hindusthan to sell co-generation power biz; shares up 4%

Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained more than 4 percent intraday Tuesday as it has entered into contract for sale of co-generation power business.The company at its meeting held on January 02, has considered the sale of co-generation business comprising of power generation facility aggregating to 449 MW.The company has entered into contracts/arrangements in respect of the aforesaid transaction with related party for sale of co-generation power business and also transactions of purchase of power and steam, sale of Bagasse, Bio gas and water, right to use agreement for use of common facilities.At 09:22 hrs Bajaj Hindusthan was quoting at Rs 15.28, up Rs 0.50, or 3.38 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil