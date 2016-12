Shares of ARSS Infrastructure Projects added 11.20 percent intraday Friday as it has received a work order worth Rs 164.50 crore from Office of Chief Engineer, National Highway, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.The order includes widening of existing 2 lane to 2 lane with 1.5 m wide pave shoulder of NH 157 in the state of Odisha on EPC mode.At 14:21 hrs ARSS Infrastructure Projects was quoting at Rs 65.30, up Rs 3.45, or 5.58 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil