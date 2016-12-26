Apar Ind up 4% ahead of board meet to consider share buyback

Apar Industries shares gained four percent intraday Monday ahead of board meeting to consider the proposal of buyback of shares.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 6, 2017, to consider matters related to buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares including matters related / incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of Directors may decide during the course of the meeting," the conductors, cables and lubricants maker said in its filing.

It further said the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities will remain closed from December 24, 2016 to January 8, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the buyback news.

Apar Industries' profit in the quarter ended September 2016 grew by 78 percent year-on-year to Rs 46 crore and revenue increased 2 percent to Rs 1,287 crore. Strong growth in cables and conductors businesses offset the decline in oils' revenue. Its cash and cash equivalents at the end of quarter stood at Rs 92.2 crore.

At 10:32 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 576.10, up Rs 9.10, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar