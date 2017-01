On January 5, 2017 Altruistic Estates & Wealth Management Private Limited bought 549,077 shares of MBL Infra at Rs 37.19 per share on the NSE. However, Altruistic Trading Private Limited sold 520,000 shares of the company at Rs 35.14 per share on the NSE.MBL Infrastructures closed at Rs 38.25, up Rs 1.80, or 4.94 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 224.00 and 52-week low Rs 34.65 on 06 January, 2016 and 05 January, 2017, respectively.