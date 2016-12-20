8K Miles Software up 6%, to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group

The company's US-subsidiary 8K Miles Software Services, Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group, LLC for USD 10.25 miilion inclusive of earn-out payments as a combination of cash and stock.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 20, 2016, 06.43 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

8K Miles Software up 6%, to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group

The company's US-subsidiary 8K Miles Software Services, Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group, LLC for USD 10.25 miilion inclusive of earn-out payments as a combination of cash and stock.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

8K Miles Software up 6%, to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group

The company's US-subsidiary 8K Miles Software Services, Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group, LLC for USD 10.25 miilion inclusive of earn-out payments as a combination of cash and stock.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of 8K Miles Software Services added more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday as it is going to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group, LLC.

The company's US-subsidiary 8K Miles Software Services, Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group, LLC for USD 10.25 miilion inclusive of earn-out payments as a combination of cash and stock.

This acquisition will widen the offerings and client base of the company in US healthcare vertical and the company will gain from addition of close to 45 active clients in healthcare clients.

This said acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in quarter ending March 31, 2017.

Cornerstone Advisors Group provides executive level information technology advisory, consulting, and implementation services to the healthcare provider industry.

Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman & CEO of 8K Miles said, “With the acquisition of Cornerstone we will add more than 50 top healthcare experts, consultants and practice directors in the US with deep domain knowledge in healthcare information technology services."

At 09:35 hrs 8K Miles Software Services was quoting at Rs 673.20, up Rs 33.65, or 5.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  8K Miles Software Services Cornerstone Advisors Group LLC 8K Miles Software Services Inc

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
8K Miles Software up 6%, to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login