Zydus Wellness CFO resigns

Zydus Wellness today said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amit B Jain has resigned from the company.

"Amit B Jain has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company," Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

The Ahmedabad-based company, however, did not elaborate on the reason behind the resignation.

Zydus Wellness's flagship brand 'Sugar Free' has 94 per cent market share in the sugar substitute category.

Zydus Wellness also has presence in the personal care segment with its brand Everyuth and the company is also looking at launching skin creams, serums and a few new categories under the brand.

The company's stock was trading 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 952.25 apiece on BSE in the morning trade today.