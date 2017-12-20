App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Wellness CFO resigns

"Amit B Jain has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company," Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zydus Wellness today said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amit B Jain has resigned from the company.

"Amit B Jain has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company," Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

The Ahmedabad-based company, however, did not elaborate on the reason behind the resignation.

Zydus Wellness's flagship brand 'Sugar Free' has 94 per cent market share in the sugar substitute category.

Zydus Wellness also has presence in the personal care segment with its brand Everyuth and the company is also looking at launching skin creams, serums and a few new categories under the brand.

The company's stock was trading 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 952.25 apiece on BSE in the morning trade today.

tags #Amit B Jain #Business #Companies #Zydus Wellness

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.