App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 29, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for OCD treatment drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules, used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company will produce the drug at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Clomipramine hydrochloride capsule is used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder, which is characterised by uncontrollable, re-occurring thoughts and behaviours.

The company has more than 180 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were up 1.68 per cent at Rs 432.05 on BSE.

tags #BSE #OCD treatment #USFDA #Zydus Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.