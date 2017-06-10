Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals gets FDA nod for antifungal drug

Zydus Group firm Cadila Healthcare today said its subsidiary Nesher Pharmaceuticals has received a nod from the USFDA to market Nystatin topical powder used for treating skin infections in the US market.

"Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Nystatin topical powder USP 100,000 units per gram," Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

The drug will be produced at Nesher Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in the USA, it added.

Nystatin topical powder is an antifungal antibiotic used to treat skin infections caused by yeast, Cadila Healthcare said.

"The group has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of filing process...," it added.