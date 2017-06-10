App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 10, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals gets FDA nod for antifungal drug

Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Nystatin topical powder.

Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals gets FDA nod for antifungal drug

Zydus Group firm Cadila Healthcare today said its subsidiary Nesher Pharmaceuticals has received a nod from the USFDA to market Nystatin topical powder used for treating skin infections in the US market.

"Nesher Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market Nystatin topical powder USP 100,000 units per gram," Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

The drug will be produced at Nesher Pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility in the USA, it added.

Nystatin topical powder is an antifungal antibiotic used to treat skin infections caused by yeast, Cadila Healthcare said.

"The group has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of filing process...," it added.

tags #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies #Zydus

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.