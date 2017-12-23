Zydus gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Nifedipine extended release tablets used in treatment of hypertension and chest pain.

The company has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 30mg, 60mg and 90 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company will produce the drug at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

It has more than 180 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.