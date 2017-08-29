Zydus gets EIR from USFDA for Pharma SEZ plant at Ahmedabad

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ at Ahmedabad.

The plant had completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit from January 16-24, 2017, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. The company's "formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit", it added.