Zydus gets EIR from USFDA for Pharma SEZ plant at Ahmedabad
The plant had completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit from January 16-24, 2017, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. The company's "formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit", it added.
Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for its manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ at Ahmedabad.
The plant had completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit from January 16-24, 2017, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. The company's "formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA signifying the successful closure of the audit", it added.Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus Group were today trading at Rs 499.75 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 0.26 per cent from the previous close.