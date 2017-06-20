App
Jun 20, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market migraine drug

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare said Zydus Cadila has received an approval from the US health regulator to market Eletriptan Hydrobromide tablets used in treatment of migraine.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Eletriptan Hydrobromide tablets, 20 mg (base) and 40 mg (base)", Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.

The drug used in the treatment of migraine, will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad, it added.

The group currently has more than 120 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

