Aug 23, 2017 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market anti-psychotic drug

The company has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Ziprasidone Hydrochloride capsules.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market anti-psychotic drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market anti-psychotic Ziprasidone Hydrochloride capsules in the American market.

The company has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Ziprasidone Hydrochloride capsules in strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg, Zyudus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug is used to treat schizophrenia and the manic symptoms of bipolar disorder, it added.

The capsules will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, today closed 1.26 percent down at Rs 462.50 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

