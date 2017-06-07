App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 07, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for mesalamine tablets

The USFDA has given its final approval to market mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP 1.2 g in the US market. Zydus Cadila was the first to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the generic version of Lialda (mesalamine), the company said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for mesalamine tablets

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received the US health regulator's nod to market mesalamine tablets, used for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

The USFDA has given its final approval to market mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP 1.2 g in the US market. Zydus Cadila was the first to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the generic version of Lialda (mesalamine), the company said in a BSE filing.

The company will manufacture the product at its Moraiya facility in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat-based group has more than 115 approvals and has filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, were trading at Rs 527.95 per scrip on BSE, up 7.66 per cent from its previous close.

tags #BSE #Business #Cadila Healthcare #drug #pharma #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.