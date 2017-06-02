App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for levofloxacin injection

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market levofloxacin injection, 500 mg/20mL and 750mg/30 mL, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for levofloxacin injection

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the US health regulator's nod to market levofloxacin injection, used to treat bacterial infections, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market levofloxacin injection, 500 mg/20mL and 750mg/30 mL, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company will manufacture the product at its Moraiya plant in Gujarat. This is the first approval from its Moraiya plant after the USFDA audit in February.

The Gujarat group has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity were trading at Rs 5.21 per scrip on BSE, up 495.50 per cent from its previous close.

tags #BSE #Business #Cadila Healthcare #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.