Jun 15, 2017 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti-viral drug

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acylovir for injection USP in strengths of 500 mg/vial and 1000 mg/vial," the company said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said the US health regulator has given its nod to market Acylovir drug for injection used as an anti-viral chiefly in the treatment of herpes and AIDS.

Acylovir for injection USP caters to the anti-viral segment, the company said adding that it will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The company said the group has more than 120 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Application).

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.59 per cent higher at Rs 537.25 apiece on BSE.

