App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 05, 2017 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti depressant

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the Mirtazapine orally disintegrating tablets USP in strengths 15mg, 30mg and 45mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti depressant

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the US health regulator's nod to market Mirtazapine orally disintegrating tablets, an anti depressant, in the American market.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the Mirtazapine orally disintegrating tablets USP in strengths 15mg, 30mg and 45mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company will manufacture the product at its facility in Baddi.

The Gujarat-based group has more than 115 approvals and has filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the group's listed entity, were trading at Rs 495.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.21 per cent from its previous close.

tags #Business #Drug firm #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.