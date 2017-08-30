App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 30, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for a drug, shares rise over 2%

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg/200mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for a drug, shares rise over 2%

Zydus Cadila has received approval from the US health regulator to market aspirin and extended release dipyridamole capsules, used to prevent excessive blood clotting and reduce the risk of strokes.

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare after the announcement rose by over 2 per cent at Rs 510 apiece on the BSE.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg/200mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company said it will manufacture the drug at its formulations manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The company has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

tags #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.