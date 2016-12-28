Zydus Cadila acquires 6 brands from global pharma major MSD

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has acquired six brands from global pharma major MSD and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary Zydus Healthcare Ltd has acquired six brands, which cover various therapeutic areas including wound management, from MSD and its subsidiaries, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

MSD India is an affiliate of Merck & Co Inc that operates in more than 140 countries around the world.

The acquired brands Deca-Durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten range had clocked sales of Rs 840 million in 2015.

The deal includes transfer of distribution and commercialisation rights and assignment of trademarks of all the six brands to Zydus Healthcare Ltd in India, the Ahmedabad-based company said.

As a part of the deal, Organon (India) Pvt Ltd, one of the legal subsidiaries through which MSD operates its business in India has also transferred the distribution and commercialisation rights for Deca- Durabolin and Durabolin to Zydus for Nepal, it added.

The company however did not disclose financial details.

"The brands with their strong equity are a perfect addition and complement our core business and brands. We look at this as a great opportunity to strengthen our core offerings to create value and growth," Zydus Healthcare Chairman Sharvil Patel said.

The brands Deca-Durabolin and Durabolin are amongst the widely prescribed drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis, muscle wasting and management of negative nitrogen balance.

Sustanon is the best-known form of injectable testosterone in the men's health segment and is used as a testosterone replacement therapy.

Multiload, an IUD device is expected to widen the offerings in women's contraceptives while Axeten is an anti- hypertensive brand. Sicastat is used in wound management.