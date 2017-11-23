Zoomcar ties up with Mahindra Electric for e-vehicle in Hyderabad

Mahindra group's e-vehicle arm Mahindra Electric today said it has partnered with car rental firm Zoomcar, wherein the former's twenty e2oPlus vehicles will be deployed on the latter's platform here.

According to a statement issued by Mahindra, a larger financing arrangement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance will see the former obtain customised EV financing as well.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, "Today, in collaboration with Zoomcar, we have introduced the e2oPlus on the self-drive platform in Hyderabad. Through this initiative, we will provide a way for the people of Telangana to experience the many benefits of EVs.

Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said, "The rollout of EVs at scale coupled with best-in-class fast charging infrastructure is an extension of the Hyderabad government's vision for a cleaner, greener India. Zoomcar is pleased to partner with the Mahindra Electric team once again to help accelerate the transition to an all-electric urban mobility model."

Mahindra Electric is also offering fast charging services to enhance the EV experience for Zoomcar's customers, with fast charging compatible vehicles.

Both the organisations had inaugurated the initiative last week by launching 20 EVs in Mysuru and intend to replicate the model in Chandigarh and Delhi soon, it added.