Zone Startups launches India’s first tech accelerator for women entrepreneurs

Moneycontrol News

Zone Startups India, a Mumbai-based startup accelerator launched its second edition of empoWer- India’s First Tech Accelerator for women entrepreneurs building technology-enabled ventures.

The empoWer accelerator program has been designed on the basis of an extensive research conducted by Zone Startups, to identify need-gaps witnessed by women entrepreneurs.

This year empoWer has morphed into a year-long initiative, wherein the accelerator is just one of the cornerstones of the program.

In addition to the accelerator, empoWer now comprises of a community for women entrepreneurs, skilling and entrepreneurship bootcamps and enabling access to funding.

About 15 Women Entrepreneurs or co-founders will be shortlisted for the 6-week bespoke program, a first of its kind in India.

The participants will get access to mentoring, workshops, case studies of successful women led startups, industry connect, peer network, investor connect and business development opportunities.

The program - empoWer 2.0 has been launched in Mumbai this week. It will be followed by roadshows across Bangalore, NCR, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad to evangelize the initiative and for attracting applications.

The success of empoWer is validated by the success of its cohort members that have gone onto raise in excess of Rs 150 funding and win laurels.

“We kick-started empoWer, with a belief that there was a lot of potential to work with women entrepreneurs in tech, and help build a strong ecosystem around the same,” said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, director of Zone Startups India.

He added that our core belief has always been our ability to identify hi-tech, hi-potential startups very early-on, and back them all the way.

empoWer has given a totally new dimension to this. The genuine benefit from the program that our first cohort has vouched for, coupled with success from the cohort, has helped us to expand the program beyond just an accelerator.

“As a part of National initiatives on Start up India and Stand up India, Government of India is supporting “empoWer”, which is designed to equip women entrepreneurs with knowledge, skills and networks required to navigate and scale up their startups,” said Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Head- NSTEDB.

The ‘empoWer’ initiative is backed by Department of Science and Technology (Government of India), Microsoft, Capital First, PayU, ICICI Bank, Social Alpha (a Tata Trust initiative), Cherie Blair Foundation, Amazon and Flexiloans.