Jan 01, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc, lead and brass sheet cuttings gain on good demand

Also, demands on copper armature, copper utensils, copper sheet cuttings and brass utensils scrap eased further following subdued demand from industries users.

Zinc, lead and brass sheet cuttings gained at the non-ferrous metal market today on stockists buying amid good demand from alloy industries.

While, copper armature, copper utensils, copper sheet cuttings and brass utensils scrap eased further following subdued demand from industries users.

Zinc rose Rs 5 per kg to Rs 240 since last Saturday's close Rs 235.

Brass sheet cuttings and lead edged up to Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 347 and Rs 172 against Rs 345 and Rs 170 previously.

However, copper utensils slipped Rs 2 per kg to Rs 411 compared against last weekend's close of Rs 413.

Copper armature, copper sheet cuttings and brass utensils scrap softened by Re 1 per kg each to Rs 431, Rs 427 and Rs 333, respectively.

